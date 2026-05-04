Puducherry Election Results 2026: Full List of constituency-wise winners

Puducherry Election Result 2026: The counting of votes for the Puducherry Assembly elections is underway. The polling was conducted on April 9, recording a voter turnout of 89.87 per cent. The voting took place across 1,099 polling stations, with 294 candidates, in the 30-member Assembly. The Union Territory (UT) witnessed major alliances as well as newly floated parties in the 2026 election.

The ruling NDA comprises AINRC, BJP, AIADMK, and LJK, while the opposition INDIA bloc consists of the Congress, DMK, and VCK. The key contestants to keep an eye on for the Puducherry are Chief Minister N Rangaswamy, and other ministers including A Namassivayam, A Johnkumar, as well as R Siva and V Saminathan, among others.