Puducherry Election Results 2026: Full List of constituency-wise winners

Puducherry Election Result 2026 Constituency-wise, Seat-wise Winner Candidates List: The results for the Puducherry Assembly elections are being announced, with constituency-wise winners and party-wise seat tally emerging. Check the full list of winners across all constituencies, along with live updates on leading candidates and final results.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: May 4, 2026 08:29 AM IST
Puducherry Election Result 2026:Puducherry Election Result 2026: Check constituency-wise, seat-wise and party-wise full list of winners and key updates.
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Puducherry Election Result 2026: The counting of votes for the Puducherry Assembly elections is underway. The polling was conducted on April 9, recording a voter turnout of 89.87 per cent. The voting took place across 1,099 polling stations, with 294 candidates, in the 30-member Assembly. The Union Territory (UT) witnessed major alliances as well as newly floated parties in the 2026 election.

The ruling NDA comprises AINRC, BJP, AIADMK, and LJK, while the opposition INDIA bloc consists of the Congress, DMK, and VCK. The key contestants to keep an eye on for the Puducherry are Chief Minister N Rangaswamy, and other ministers including A Namassivayam, A Johnkumar, as well as R Siva and V Saminathan, among others.

Serial Number

  Constituency 2021 winner 2021 party 2026 winner 2026 party
1. Mannadipet A. Namassivayam Bharatiya Janata Party
2. Thirubhuvanai P. Angalane Independent
3 Oussudu AK Sai J Saravanan Kumar Bharatiya Janata Party
4 Mangalam Djeacoumar .C All India N.R. Congress
5 Villainur R. Siva Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
6 Ozhukarai M. Sivasankar Independent
7 Kadirgamam K.S.P @ S. Ramesh All India N.R. Congress
8 Indira Nagar V. Aroumougame @ AKD All India N.R. Congress
9 Thattanchavady N. Rangasamy All India N.R. Congress
10 Kamaraj Nagar A. Johnkumar Bharatiya Janata Party
11 Lawspet M. Vaithianathan Indian National Congress
12 Kalapet P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram Bharatiya Janata Party
13 Muthialpet J. Prakash Kumar Independent
14 Raj Bhavan K. Lakshminarayanan All India N.R. Congress
15 Oupalam Annibal Kennedy Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
16 Orleanpeth G. Nehru @ Kuppusamy Independent
17 Nellithope Richards Johnkumar Bharatiya Janata Party
18 Mudaliarpet L. Sambath Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
19 Ariankuppam R. Baskar @ Datchanamourtty All India N.R. Congress
20 Manavely Embalam Selvam @ R. Selvam Bharatiya Janata Party
21 Embalam U. Lakshmikandhan All India N.R. Congress
22 Nettapakkam P. Rajavelu All India N.R. Congress
23 Bahour R. Senthilkumar Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
24 Nedungadu S Chandira Priyanga All India N.R. Congress
25 Thirunallar PR. Siva Independent
26 Karaikal North P.R.N. Thirumurugan All India N.R. Congress
27 Karaikal South A.M.H. Nazim Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
28 Neravy-T.R.Pattinam M. Nagathiyagarajan Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
29 Mahe Ramesh Parambath Indian National Congress
30 Yanam Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok Independent
(Written by Siddhi Dharmadhikari. She is an intern with indianexpress.com)

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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