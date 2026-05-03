Puducherry Election Results 2026: Date, Timings, Where to Check Puducherry Assembly Election results online by ECI?

The polls were held on April 9, with over nine lakh voters registered for the election.

Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026: Counting for the Puducherry Assembly elections will begin on Monday, May 4. Voting took place across 1,099 polling stations, with 294 candidates contesting from different constituencies in the 30-member Assembly. The polls were held on April 9, with over nine lakh voters registered for the election.

How to check results, date and time

Counting in Puducherry will start early on Monday morning, around 8 am.

To check election results, visit the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

After visiting the site and opening the relevant link, users will be directed to a window displaying frames for the states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Users can click on the frame of their choice to view the live counting results.

The information will be continuously updated as data is entered into the system by the Returning Officers from their respective counting centres.

Users can also download the ECINET app to check results on mobile devices, available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

For continuous coverage of vote counting across all four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry, continue to check indianexpress.com and stay tuned.