Puducherry Election Results 2026: Date, Timings, Where to Check Puducherry Assembly Election results online by ECI?

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Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026: Counting for the Puducherry Assembly elections will begin on Monday, May 4. Voting took place across 1,099 polling stations, with 294 candidates contesting from different constituencies in the 30-member Assembly. The polls were held on April 9, with over nine lakh voters registered for the election.
Counting in Puducherry will start early on Monday morning, around 8 am.
Users can also download the ECINET app to check results on mobile devices, available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.
For continuous coverage of vote counting across all four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry, continue to check indianexpress.com and stay tuned.
As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, vote counting in India follows a structured process, starting with postal ballots. These include votes cast by specific groups, such as election duty staff and people with disabilities (PWD). The counting of votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will follow.
Early trends are expected by late morning or noon as counting progresses. Official confirmation of the results, however, may continue until the evening, depending on the pace of the counting.
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