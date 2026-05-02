Puducherry Election Results 2026 Date and Time: When will the results be declared?

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Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 Date and Time: Counting of votes for the Puducherry Assembly elections will begin at 8 AM on Monday, May 4. The Legislative Assembly polls were held in the Union Territory (UT) on April 9, recording a voter turnout of 89.87 per cent.
The UT also recorded the highest voter turnout among third-gender electors at 91.81 per cent. Puducherry had 139 third-gender electors, of whom 91.81 per cent exercised their franchise.
Voting took place across 1,099 polling stations, with 294 candidates contesting from different constituencies in the 30-member Assembly. The UT has over nine lakh registered voters for this year’s Assembly election.
Puducherry witnessed major alliances as well as newly floated parties in the 2026 election. The ruling NDA comprises AINRC, BJP, AIADMK, and LJK, while the opposition INDIA bloc consists of the Congress, DMK, and VCK.
Key contestants to watch in Puducherry include Chief Minister N Rangaswamy, incumbent Home Minister A Namassivayam, Minority Affairs Minister A Johnkumar, as well as R Siva and V Saminathan, among others.
The Union Territory is widely expected to once again welcome the NDA alliance as its government, though the final outcome will be clear only after counting concludes.
The results can be checked on the Election Commission of India website. The Indian Express will also track the latest updates on the trends leads, results, and reactions.
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