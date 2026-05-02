Puducherry Election Results 2026 Date and Time: When will the results be declared?

People wait in a queue to cast their votes during the Puducherry Assembly elections on April 9 (PTI Photo)

Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 Date and Time: Counting of votes for the Puducherry Assembly elections will begin at 8 AM on Monday, May 4. The Legislative Assembly polls were held in the Union Territory (UT) on April 9, recording a voter turnout of 89.87 per cent.

Voter turnout and participation

The UT also recorded the highest voter turnout among third-gender electors at 91.81 per cent. Puducherry had 139 third-gender electors, of whom 91.81 per cent exercised their franchise.

Voting took place across 1,099 polling stations, with 294 candidates contesting from different constituencies in the 30-member Assembly. The UT has over nine lakh registered voters for this year’s Assembly election.

Political alliances in fray

Puducherry witnessed major alliances as well as newly floated parties in the 2026 election. The ruling NDA comprises AINRC, BJP, AIADMK, and LJK, while the opposition INDIA bloc consists of the Congress, DMK, and VCK.