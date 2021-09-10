Puducherry: Covid-19 cases on the rise, health dept says public violating norms

The Union Territory of Puducherry reported 111 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, taking the overall tally to 1,24,629. A total of 71 cases were reported in Puducherry, 30 in Karaikal, two in Yanam and eight in Mahe. The number of active cases stood at 995.

In the last few days, there has been a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the Union Territory. Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan took to Twitter and shared the numbers. She said Covid-19 precautions are most needed now. The test positivity rate in UT is 1.90 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 1.46 per cent. The government said the recovery rate is 97.74 per cent and as many as 8,52,493 persons have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Similar to Tamil Nadu, the schools and colleges were reopened in Puducherry from September 1. As many as three students and a professor from a nursery college in Kirumampakkam and two Class XII students from a government higher secondary school in Karyamputhur and one from a private school tested positive for coronavirus.

While neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh banned public celebrations of religious festivals, including Vinayaka Chathurthi, the Puducherry government did not put any such curbs and allowed such events following Covid-19 guidelines.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr G Sriramulu, the Director of Health Department, said the surge in cases has been due to public cekebrations of festivals in the state.

“Severe contact tracing is going everywhere. The teams are going to all the PHCs and other areas where more cases are reported. We have also intensified door-to-door vaccination. But due to events like marriage functions, there is a spread. Whatever measures the government takes, at the end of the day, it is the people who should follow safety measures. Many are spotted without masks or maintaining physical distancing. Even on Sundays, the markets are open and people are gathering in large numbers. If that is corrected, there will be a decline in cases,” he said.

Sriramulu added that not many people who have tested positive are hospitalised, which is due to stringent vaccination coverage.