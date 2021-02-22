Puducherry: Congress loses trust vote, CM Narayanasamy resigns

The Congress government in the Union Territory of Puducherry collapsed Monday after the motion of confidence moved by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on the floor of the assembly was defeated. After walking out of the assembly, Narayanasamy headed to Raj Nivas to meet the Lieutenant Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan and submitted the letter of resignation of the Chief Minister and his council of ministers.

After a series of resignations from Congress, the ruling government was reduced to a strength of 12 against the opposition’s 14.

Ahead of the floor test, CM Narayanasamy said the opposition camp tried all the tricks under their sleeves to destabilize the people elected government. “We formed the government with the support of DMK and other independent MLAs. We faced three elections and won in all of them. People trusted us. This is a government elected by the people of Puducherry. The opposition who were unable to defeat in the election are now trying to topple the government,” Narayansamy said.

Calling the MLAs who resigned as opportunists, Narayanasamy said they will never be able to meet the public with a straight face.

He also spoke at length about the various welfare measures that his government provided for, despite the hindrance from former lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi and the Central Government. He alleged that the centre neglected the union territory by not disbursing enough funds.

Soon after he finished his speech, Congress Whip RKR Anatharaman asked the speaker VP Sivazkozhundu about the voting rights of the three BJP-nominated MLAs. Following this, a commotion broke out and Congress alongside its alliance walked out of the assembly.

Assembly speaker Sivakozhundu soon announced that the Congress government has lost its majority.

Before leaving the assembly complex, Narayanasamy said what is happening in the Puducherry is nothing but “political prostitution” by the BJP. Addressing the reporters after tendering his resignation Narayanasamy said the people of Puducherry will teach a lesson for the opposition camp in the upcoming elections.

V Narayanasamy walking out of the Assembly (Twitter/Arun Janardhan) V Narayanasamy walking out of the Assembly (Twitter/Arun Janardhan)

Former Puducherry Chief Minister and leader of ANR-Congress, N Rangaswamy, said that Narayanaswamy resigned his post after failing to deliver his promises. He said he will consult with his alliance partners on staking to claim to form the government.

The Congress has lost its only government in the south. The crisis comes months ahead of polls in the UT.