Puducherry CM writes to President, seeks Kiran Bedi’s recall

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy (Left) and Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (File) Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy (Left) and Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (File)

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding that Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory, Kiran Bedi, be recalled. Besides accusing Bedi of interference and of running a parallel government, Narayanasamy has cited her presence at a function in a Karnataka school where students re-enacted the demolition of Babri Masjid.

Narayanasamy told The Indian Express that he had given the memorandum to President Kovind in person. He said Bedi’s style of functioning is blocking the functioning of the elected government in Puducherry. “She is interfering in day-to-day affairs of the elected government, running a parallel government by summoning officials, conducting review meetings and directly interfering in the functioning of areas that come under the state cabinet and the elected government,” he said.

“Instead of helping the development of the state, she blocks the government’s functioning. She has become a liability for Puducherry,” he added.

In his memorandum, Narayanasamy has written that there are 28 Governors and three Lieutenant Governors (for Union Territories with a Legislative Assembly) in India. “But she (Bedi) has been misusing her official position and subverting the provisions of Constitution of India against the oath taken by her during assumption of office,” he has written.

Citing Bedi’s presence at a function in a Karnataka school where students enacted the demolition of Babri Masjid, Narayansamy wrote Bedi was not only a silent spectator but also “shared this in the social media proudly and thereby disrespected the orders of the Supreme Court of India”.

