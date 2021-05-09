Puducherry CM Rangasamy tests positive for COVID; to be treated in Chennai

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus. A spokesman of the Health Department here told PTI that Rangasamy underwent an examination at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital here Sunday and tested positive for the virus.
The spokesman said that Rangasamy was stable and had preferred to get treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.
He left for Chennai in the evening.
Rangasamy assumed office as the Chief Minister on Friday.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
In pictures, Obamas remember the 'comforting presence' of family dog Bo
In pictures, Obamas remember the 'comforting presence' of family dog Bo