Sunday, May 09, 2021
Puducherry CM Rangasamy tests positive for COVID; to be treated in Chennai

The spokesman said that Rangasamy was stable and had preferred to get treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.

By: PTI | Puducherry |
May 9, 2021 10:19:46 pm
Puducherry NR Congress leader N Rangasamy being sworn-in Puducherry Chief Minister, at a ceremony in Puducherry, Friday, May 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus. A spokesman of the Health Department here told PTI that Rangasamy underwent an examination at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital here Sunday and tested positive for the virus.

He left for Chennai in the evening.

Rangasamy assumed office as the Chief Minister on Friday.

