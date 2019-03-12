Puducherry CM extending freebies via pre-dated cheques, violating model code: AIADMK

AIADMK MLA Vaiyapuri Manikandan has accused Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy of violating the model code of conduct by extending freebies to the public in form of pre-dated cheques from CM relief fund.

In a letter addressed to the Election Commission, Manikandan alleged that even though there are no adequate funds in the bank account, the bank authorities have been instructed not to bounce the cheques and keep them waiting until sufficient amount is credited.

AIADMK writes to Election Commission accusing Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy of violating the model code of conduct by extending freebies to public in form of pre-dated cheques from Chief Minister’s relief fund. pic.twitter.com/HF0sLYoC9v — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019

“The bank authorities release payments as and when the account is re-filled. The pending amount will be released soon after the receipt of funds, without catching the eyes of anybody,” the letter sent further reads.

Since the money transfer is taking place in a phased manner, no one could blame the chief minister for violating the MCC, Manikandan said, adding that Narayanswamy had been misappropriating the CM relief fund.

The AIADMK MLA further requested the Election Commission of India to intervene and stop the funds’ transfer from the CM relief fund until the completion of the Lok Sabha polls.

The Election Commission of India Sunday announced the schedule for the 17th General Elections and thereafter the Model Code of Conduct came into force. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will vote on April 18 for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for which voting will be spread across seven phases.