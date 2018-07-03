Puducherry: CM cites delay in Lt.Governor nod for schemes to reaffirm statehood demand

Narayanasamy also listed various problems Puducherry was facing being a Union Territory. (Express Photo Praveen Jain) Narayanasamy also listed various problems Puducherry was facing being a Union Territory. (Express Photo Praveen Jain)

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday reaffirmed his statehood demand for Puducherry with special category status, citing ‘delay’ in getting approvals from Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for the government’s welfare schemes.

An all-party meeting of political leaders and legislators could be called in a bid to evolve a consensus over the long-pending demand, he told the territorial assembly. Narayanasamy was replying to a debate on the motion of thanks to the Lt Governor for her address to the assembly on March 26.

The Congress leader, who has been at loggerheads with Bedi over various issues, said there were instances of delay in securing the LG’s approval for Cabinet decisions, including the proposal for farm loan waiver.

He said his government was insisting on statehood for the Union Territory and a special category status to ensure the Cabinet decisions for public welfare were implemented without hurdles.

Interjecting, opposition AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan suggested that the assembly should unanimously adopt a resolution urging the Centre to grant statehood to Puducherry. He said there was no need to call an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.

Narayanasamy listed various problems Puducherry was facing being a Union Territory.

Later, the motion of thanks was passed by voice vote.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App