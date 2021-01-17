scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 17, 2021
Puducherry BJP MLA K G Shankar no more

By: PTI | Puducherry | Updated: January 17, 2021 1:59:50 pm
BJP's Puducherry unit Treasurer and MLA K G Shankar died of cardiac arrest at his residence early Sunday, his family said.

BJP’s Puducherry unit Treasurer and MLA K G Shankar died of cardiac arrest at his residence early Sunday, his family said.

The 70-year old leader, a nominated MLA of the Union Territory Assembly, is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, state BJP president V Saminathan and assembly Secretary R Munusamy were among those who paid their last respects to the departed leader.

Bedi placed a wreath on the body of Shankar and conveyed her condolences to the bereaved family.

Narayanasamy also consoled the family members of the BJP leader.

Shankar was one of the three legislators nominated by the Union Home Ministry to the assembly and all of them were sworn-in at Raj Nivas on July 5, 2017 by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.

