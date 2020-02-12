Puducherry becomes first UT to pass resolution against Citizenship Act

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy speaks during the special Assembly session on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter/@VNarayanasami) · Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy speaks during the special Assembly session on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter/@VNarayanasami) ·

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly Wednesday passed a resolution against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and urged the Centre to withdraw the legislation, which has set off nationwide protests and led to over 25 deaths.

The resolution, which was passed during a special one-day Assembly session, saw MLAs from All India NR Congress (AINRC) and AIADMK boycotting the proceedings of the House.

Puducherry is the first Union Territory to pass a resolution against the CAA. Five state governments – Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh – have also passed resolutions against the contentious Act.

Last week, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet passed the resolution, urging the Centre to roll-back the CAA and withdraw new columns in the NPR and to update the population register only after that.

