Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes for elections to 30 constituencies to begin shortly; edge to AINRC in exit polls

CM Rangaswamy is looking at another term in Puducherry

Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections held in a single phase on April 9, 2026 will begin soon, with the results for polls in the 30 constituencies of the UT arriving shortly after.

What did the exit polls predict for Puducherry?: The exit polls have projected an advantage for the All India N R Congress-led (AINRC) alliance, with most placing it comfortably ahead of the Congress combine. As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) looks to retain power, the opposition Congress-led bloc has done its best to wrest power from it in the UT so far. As actor-politician Vijay’s TVK creates a lot of expectations, actor-director Seeman’s NTK is another party that is in the race, determined to make a mark, PTI noted.

Story continues below this ad Highest voter turnout: Puducherry registered a record 89.87 polling percentage on April 9 — the highest since 1964 when the first election was held, news agency PTI reported, quoting a top official who termed the turnout as “historic.” It also recorded the highest overall turnout among third gender electors at 91.81 per cent. According to the Election Commission, Puducherry has 139 third gender electors, of whom 91.81 per cent exercised their franchise. Live Updates May 4, 2026 05:52 AM IST Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 Live: Historical voter turnout in Puducherry elections Puducherry registered a record 89.87 polling percentage on April 9 — the highest since 1964 when the first election was held, news agency PTI reported, quoting a top official who termed the turnout as “historic.” It also recorded the highest overall turnout among third gender electors at 91.81 per cent. According to the Election Commission, Puducherry has 139 third gender electors, of whom 91.81 per cent exercised their franchise. May 4, 2026 05:44 AM IST Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 Live: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today The counting of votes for Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 will begin at 8 am today. Six counting centres have been set up across the Union Territory. May 4, 2026 05:37 AM IST Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 Live: Counting of votes for elections to 33 constituencies to begin shortly The counting of votes for the Assembly elections held in a single phase in Puducherry on April 9, 2026 will begin soon, with the results for polls in the 33 constituencies of the UT arriving shortly after. Follow this space to receive the latest updates on Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026! May 4, 2026 05:34 AM IST Good morning, Welcome to our live blog. Please follow here to receive the latest updates on Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026!

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