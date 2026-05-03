Puducherry Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: CM N Rangaswamy hopes for another term as exit polls predict AINRC win

The All India N R Congress (AINRC) president and Puducherry CM eyes a second term this election. (File image)

Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates: The votes for the Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 will be counted on May 4, starting from 8.00 am. Polling was held on April 9 in a single phase, and a historical record 91.23% of voters turned out to vote. Out of all the voters, the voter turnout of women (91.33%) was higher than that of men (88.09%).

The election was fought across 30 seats in the Union Territory, and a party needs to win 16 seats to form a majority. In the last election in 2021, the NDA won exactly 16 seats and formed the government.

Story continues below this ad History behind Puducherry elections Even though Puducherry is a Union Territory, it has its own Legislative Assembly and a Chief Minister. Most Union Territories in India are run by administrators appointed by the central government and have no elected legislature. Puducherry is different because of a law passed in 1963, which gave it its own assembly. This was done to honour an agreement with France, as Puducherry was formally transferred from French to Indian control through the Treaty of Cession signed on May 28, 1956. The transfer covered Puducherry, Yanam, Mahe, and Karaikal. 📌 Related Election Coverage 2026 This special status is protected under Article 239A of the Constitution. While Puducherry’s assembly has wide powers, any law it passes can be overruled by Parliament. Today, only Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir have legislatures among all Union Territories in India. Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Follow here Exit polls The exit polls projected an advantage for the AINRC-led alliance, with most placing it comfortably ahead of the Congress combine. Praja Poll gave AINRC 19-25 seats, against 6-10 for the Congress. Kamakhya Analytics gave 17-24 seats to the AINRC, and 4-7 to the Congress alliance, also factoring in a marginal presence of the TVK (1-2). Axis My India projected a closer contest, but still placed AINRC in the lead at 16-20 seats, with Congress at 6-8, and TVK at 2-4. Peoples Pulse, too, put the AINRC ahead with 16-19 seats, while giving the Congress alliance 10-12 seats. The counting of votes for all the five Assemblies —West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Assam — will be taken up on May 4. Polls were conducted in a single phase in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. West Bengal saw two-phase polling on April 23 and 29. Live Updates May 3, 2026 07:17 PM IST Hello and welcome to Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 live blog! The much-awaited Puducherry Assembly election results will be out tomorrow. Stay tuned here for latest updates.

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