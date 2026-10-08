Puducherry, Assam by-election results 2026 date and time: How to check Thattanchavady, Nagaon results online

Constituency-wise trends, candidate-wise vote counts and final results will be available on the Election Commission's results portal, results.eci.gov.in, The Indian Express website. (ANI Video Grab)

Puducherry, Assam By-Election Results 2026: The results of the by-elections to Puducherry’s Thattanchavady Assembly constituency and Assam’s Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency will be declared on Friday, October 9. The vote counting will begin at 8 am at designated centres.

The by-elections were held on October 6, alongside polling for by-elections in other states.

Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by votes recorded through electronic voting machines (EVMs). The final result for each constituency will be declared after counting is completed and the Returning Officer certifies the result.

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Thattanchavady seat in Puducherry

The bypoll in Thattanchavady is being seen as a test of the popularity of the four-month-old NDA government led by veteran N Rangasamy. Although 11 candidates are in the fray, the contest is being viewed as a three-cornered battle between the ruling AINRC-led NDA, the Congress and its former ally, the DMK.