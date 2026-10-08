Puducherry, Assam by-election results 2026 date and time: How to check Thattanchavady, Nagaon results online

Puducherry, Assam By-Election Results 2026: The results of the by-elections to Puducherry’s Thattanchavady Assembly constituency and Assam’s Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency will be declared on Friday, October 9. The vote counting will begin at 8 am at designated centres.
The by-elections were held on October 6, alongside polling for by-elections in other states.
Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by votes recorded through electronic voting machines (EVMs). The final result for each constituency will be declared after counting is completed and the Returning Officer certifies the result.
The bypoll in Thattanchavady is being seen as a test of the popularity of the four-month-old NDA government led by veteran N Rangasamy. Although 11 candidates are in the fray, the contest is being viewed as a three-cornered battle between the ruling AINRC-led NDA, the Congress and its former ally, the DMK.
AINRC founder and Chief Minister Rangasamy has nominated Ashok Anand on behalf of the ruling party and the coalition it leads. The Congress has fielded E Vinayagam, who has the backing of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), which is part of the ruling alliance in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The DMK nominee is K Sedhu Selvam.
CPI’s M A Saleem and S Karthikumari of actor-politician Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi are also among the candidates.
The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat witnessed a triangular contest, with the ruling BJP seeking to expand its base in the Muslim-majority constituency, while the Congress is seeking to retain the seat by keeping its minority support base intact. The AIUDF, the third prominent party in the fray, is looking to maintain its influence after its tally was reduced to two MLAs from 16 in the April Assembly election.
A total of 15 candidates, including nine Independents, are contesting the bypoll. Key candidates include former Congress MLA Sibamoni Bora, former IAS officer Devasish Sharma of the BJP and sitting MLA Badruddin Ajmal of the AIUDF.
The bypoll was necessitated after sitting MP Pradyut Bordoloi quit the Congress to join the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections earlier this year.
Voters can check the 2026 by-election results for Puducherry’s Thattanchavady Assembly constituency and Assam’s Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency online through the Election Commission of India’s official results portal and on the website of The Indian Express.
Constituency-wise trends, candidate-wise vote counts and final results will be available on the Election Commission’s results portal, results.eci.gov.in, The Indian Express website, as counting progresses and the results are updated.