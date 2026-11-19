The Centre has revised the validity periods of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, allowing newer BS-VI-compliant vehicles to go longer between renewals while retaining shorter validity periods for older vehicles.

Under the new rules notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on November 13, private BS-VI-compliant vehicles up to six years old will require a PUC certificate once every three years. Vehicles aged more than six years but up to 10 years will need annual renewal, while those older than 10 years must renew their certificates every six months.

The revised schedule allows longer validity periods for BS-VI-compliant transport vehicles. Those up to six years old will require renewal once every two years, while vehicles aged more than six years but up to 10 years will need annual renewal. Transport vehicles older than 10 years will continue to require renewal every six months.