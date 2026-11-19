The Centre has revised the validity periods of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, allowing newer BS-VI-compliant vehicles to go longer between renewals while retaining shorter validity periods for older vehicles.
Under the new rules notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on November 13, private BS-VI-compliant vehicles up to six years old will require a PUC certificate once every three years. Vehicles aged more than six years but up to 10 years will need annual renewal, while those older than 10 years must renew their certificates every six months.
The revised schedule allows longer validity periods for BS-VI-compliant transport vehicles. Those up to six years old will require renewal once every two years, while vehicles aged more than six years but up to 10 years will need annual renewal. Transport vehicles older than 10 years will continue to require renewal every six months.
For vehicles complying with BS-I, BS-II and BS-III emission norms, PUC certificates will be valid for three months. For BS-IV-compliant vehicles, the validity period will be six months.
The changes have been notified through the Central Motor Vehicles (Sixteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026, under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. They came into force upon publication in the Official Gazette.
The amended rules also clarify when a renewed certificate will take effect. If an application for renewal is made within the 10 days preceding the expiry of the existing certificate, the renewed certificate will be valid from the existing certificate’s expiry date. In other cases, where renewal is sought after expiry, the new certificate will take effect from the date of renewal.
For certificates issued before the amended rules came into force, the revised validity schedule will apply only at the time of their first renewal after the new rules take effect.
(Inputs from PTI)