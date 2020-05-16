Public transport starts moving again in Haryana

Masked passengers standing at a distance from each other in circles drawn not just on the floors but also on bus stop benches, sanitised buses, and staff in PPE marked the resumption of bus services in Haryana on Friday. (Representational Image) Masked passengers standing at a distance from each other in circles drawn not just on the floors but also on bus stop benches, sanitised buses, and staff in PPE marked the resumption of bus services in Haryana on Friday. (Representational Image)

MASKED PASSENGERS standing at a distance from each other in circles drawn not just on the floors but also on bus stop benches, sanitised buses, and staff in PPE marked the resumption of bus services in Haryana on Friday.

While as many as nine buses were scheduled to run, at least two did not, due to a lack of registrations. “The services just started and most did not know about it. Even the booking portal became active only late afternoon yesterday and thus only a few registered for the bus services. Seeing as two buses did not receive even a single booking including a bus to Ambala, they did not run,” said Ravindar Pathak, General Manager Haryana Roadways Panchkula.

Those belonging from Haryana heaved a sigh of relief as the bus services resumed. “I was here for the past two months almost. My office in Pinjore had stopped functioning and whatever and however much did happen, I used to coordinate over calls. I had been stuck for so long,” said Mohan Singh (24), a resident of Rohtak.

Mohan had to pay extra to reach bus depot in Panchkula, form Pinjore. “I had to spend Rs 800 on a taxi I found with utmost difficulty. Earlier the charge would total to Rs 200 maximum. Had it not been for the bus, I would have had to shell out more than Rs 8000 to reach home,” he said.

However, reaching home after their bus journeys hasn’t been kind in view of a lack of public transport system. Sanjay Sharma (47), who took a bus from Ambala to Panchkula and back to the city within a few hours, complained of not finding his way back home due to the lack of public transport. “The buses only go from Panchkula to Ambala Cantt but I live in Ambala city. I have had to call someone from my family to come pick me up,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd