Public money used on Vasundhara Raje yatra: Congress

Amit Shah and Vasundhara Raje in Rajasamand. (PTI Photo) Amit Shah and Vasundhara Raje in Rajasamand. (PTI Photo)

While the BJP has maintained that Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s 40-day Gaurav Yatra – flagged off by BJP president Amit Shah from Rajsamand on Saturday – is a party programme, the Congress has taken on the government for pressing the state machinery into service for the yatra. On Friday, speaking at the rath puja ceremony in Jaipur, BJP state president Madan Lal Saini called the yatra the start of the party’s poll campaign. “With the CM inaugurating the Gaurav Yatra Rath (the bus was sent from Jaipur to Rajsamand) the BJP has launched its election campaign,” he said.

At a press conference the same day, state Congress president Sachin Pilot raised the issue of government machinery being allegedly used for the party, saying, “What right does the state government have to spend the public’s hard earned money on the Gaurav Yatra? We don’t have any objection if the BJP conducts its own campaign, but why is public money being employed for party programmes? The big question is whether it is legal.”

Pilot also shared an order from the PWD, which states that the department has received directions to arrange “tents, sound system, stage, etc” for Raje’s programmes. The order also states that a team of four officials has been constituted to ensure smooth implementation of the directions. On August 1, J C Mohanty, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), had sent a letter containing a detailed list of the CM’s daily programmes to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, divisional commissioners and other officials.

The letter informs that the CM will inaugurate works done by government departments and lay foundation stones and that they should coordinate with the district collectors and issue necessary directions to the officials concerned. It also mentions the setting up of a “vikas pradarshani” (gallery of development work). On August 2, DIPR Commissioner Ravi Jain issued an order about the CM’s visit to Udaipur division between August 4 and 10, asking the public relations officers to coordinate for “media management” and to ensure “extensive publicity of public welfare schemes of the government”.

On Friday, DIPR also issued an official press note on the yatra. A sub-heading on the note, accompanied by a photo of the bus, reads: “Rath ke saath hi chunavi yatra ka shubhaaramabh (poll campaign launched with bus).” It quotes BJP state president Saini as saying, “We will achieve the aim of a historic win that we have set for the upcoming polls. The people of the state know we done plenty of development work and so we believe we will achieve our aim in the Vidhan Sabha polls.”

On DIPR employees being pressed into service for the yatra, ACS Mohanty told The Sunday Express, “It is a normal thing, isn’t it? If there is a government function, inauguration or foundation stone laying ceremony, government officers do the arrangements…during the CM’s tour.” The DIPR removed the press note from its website later.

