Public inquiries into Mangaluru police firing seek judicial probe

Police firing in Mangaluru during anti-CAA protests on December 19 resulted in the death of two people. (PTI/File) Police firing in Mangaluru during anti-CAA protests on December 19 resulted in the death of two people. (PTI/File)

Two separate public inquiries into the police firing in Mangaluru during anti-CAA protests on December 19, resulting the death of two people, have sought a judicial probe into the violence as well as compensation for the victims.

An inquiry conducted by a three-member People’s Tribunal headed by the former Supreme Court judge V Gopal Gowda, at the behest of the Indian Social Institute and the Association for Protection of Civil Liberties, has concluded that a judicial inquiry is needed to ascertain the truth.

A second inquiry, conducted by a group of rights activists, has additionally demanded the suspension of Mangalore police commissioner P S Harsha and police inspector Shantaram Kunder, who was caught on tape asking policemen to ensure that bullets fired by them did not miss those targeted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App