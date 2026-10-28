Will hold ‘public impeachment’ of Gyanesh Kumar at Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence on Friday: Congress

After Delhi Police “denied” INDIA bloc permission to hold the “public impeachment” of CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Ramlila Maidan, Congress leaders on Tuesday said it will be held at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence — 10, Rajaji Marg — on November 30.

Speaking to reporters at Ramlila Maidan on Tuesday afternoon, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said: “We don’t know how scared PM Modi and Amit Shah are, even for a minimal gathering. We announced the public impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar. We planned a march on November 1… We have permission from October 25 to November 3 … We decided to conduct the public impeachment here. The day before yesterday, our people came to construct the infrastructure. The police stopped them. We don’t know what the reason is.”