Will hold ‘public impeachment’ of Gyanesh Kumar at Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence on Friday: Congress

After Delhi Police “denied” INDIA bloc permission to hold the “public impeachment” of CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Ramlila Maidan, Congress leaders on Tuesday said it will be held at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence — 10, Rajaji Marg — on November 30.
Speaking to reporters at Ramlila Maidan on Tuesday afternoon, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said: “We don’t know how scared PM Modi and Amit Shah are, even for a minimal gathering. We announced the public impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar. We planned a march on November 1… We have permission from October 25 to November 3 … We decided to conduct the public impeachment here. The day before yesterday, our people came to construct the infrastructure. The police stopped them. We don’t know what the reason is.”
Venugopal alleged that the decision to deny permission was that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, not Delhi Police. “They are protecting Gyanesh Kumar… But we are not going to succumb to this. We know how to conduct the programme … How can the Delhi police stop us? Until Gyanesh Kumar is removed… we will not relent,” added the Congress leader.
During the high tea for INDIA bloc leader hosted by Rahul Gandhi on October 13, an idea was floated by one of the Left MPs to hold a “public impeachment” of Gyanesh Kumar.