Public Holidays in India in 2020: Here is a full list of holidays

Public Holidays in January 2020

1 Jan Wednesday New Year’s Day

14 Jan Tuesday Makar Sankranti/ Pongal

15 Jan Wednesday Makar Sankranti/ Pongal (South)

26 Jan Sunday Republic Day

Public Holidays in February 2020

21 Feb Friday Maha Shivaratri/Shivaratri

Public Holidays in March 2020

9 Mar Monday Holi – First Day/ Doljatra

10 Mar Tuesday Holi – First Day (Lucknow)

10 Mar Tuesday Holi – Second Day

11 Mar Wednesday Holika Dahana

25 Mar Wednesday Gudi Padwa/Ugadi

Public Holidays in April 2020

10 Apr Friday Good Friday

14 Apr Tuesday Tamil New Year

Public Holidays in May 2020

1 May Friday May/ Maharashtra Day

25 May Monday Idul-Fitr

Public Holidays in August 2020

1 Aug Saturday Id-ul-zuha

3 Aug Monday Raksha Bandhan (Rakhi)

12 Aug Wednesday Janmashtami

15 Aug Saturday Independence Day

22 Aug Saturday Ganesh/ Vinayak Chaturthi

30 Aug Sunday Moharram

31Aug Monday Onam

Public Holidays in September 2020

1 Sep Tuesday Anant Chaturdashi

17 Sep Thursday Sarvapitri Amavasya

Public Holidays in October 2020

2 Oct Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

23 Oct Friday Maha Saptami (Kolkata)

24 Oct Saturday Maha Ashtami (Kolkata)

25 Oct Sunday Maha Navmi /Ayudh Pooja (Kolkata & South)

25 Oct Sunday Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi)

26 Oct Monday Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi) – Kolkata & Bangalore

Public Holidays in November 2020

1 Nov Sunday Karnataka Rajyotsava

14 Nov Saturday Diwali – First Day/ Kali Puja/ South

15 Nov Sunday Diwali – Second Day/ Diwali Padva

15 Nov Sunday Gujrati New Year/ Balipratipada/ Vishwakarma Govardhan Pooja

16 Nov Monday Diwali Padva/ Balipadyami Deepawali (Pune, Aurangabad)

16 Nov Monday Bhai Duj/ Bhai Beej/ Bhaubeej

17 Nov Tuesday Diwali Second Day (Pune, Aurangabad and Ahmednagar)

30 Nov Monday Guru Nanak’s Birthday

Public Holidays in December 2020

25 Dec Friday Christmas

