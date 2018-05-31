Bank strike: ATMs run dry, cheques remain uncleared; services likely to resume tomorrow

ATMs remain shut in most parts of Kolkata on Wednesday and Thursday. (Express photo/Partha Paul) ATMs remain shut in most parts of Kolkata on Wednesday and Thursday. (Express photo/Partha Paul)

Banking operations remained largely affected as protests by nearly 10 lakh bank employees against the “meagre” two per cent salary raise proposed by the Indian Banks Association (IBA), entered its second day on Thursday. While operations related to deposits, fixed deposit renewals and government treasury were disrupted, there were reports of several ATMs running dry in most parts of the country. However, services are likely to resume normalcy on Friday.

The United Forum of Banking Unions (UFBU), which had called the protest, termed the two-day strike a “total success” as bank employees “enthusiastically participated in the strike in all banks and in all branches”. The union also claimed that the clearance of at least 80 lakh cheques was stalled due to the strike.

Harvinder Singh, General Secretary of India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), said, “All old generation private sector banks are also under our fold including those in South India like the Federal Bank, Catholic Syrian Bank, South Indian Bank. Branches of some private sector banks ICICI Bank and HDFC Banks are also our members and participated in the strike.”

Another union said the strike turned out to be “fully successful” and almost all public sector bank branches remained shut, “paralysing the banking services”.

However, operations and services in new generation private banks, such as HDFC and ICICI banks, remained unaffected, except for few activities such as cheque clearances.

There are about 85,000 branches of 21 public sector banks across the country having a business share of about 70 per cent. Nearly 10 lakh employees, working in various branches of 21 public sector banks, 13 old generation private sector banks, six foreign banks and 56 regional rural banks across the country decided to go on a two-day strike from Wednesday to protest against the IBA’s nominal wage revision, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), affiliate of UFBU had said in a statement.

In its last wage negotiation meeting held earlier this month, the IBA proposed a nominal salary revision to bank employees and officers, owing to huge losses incurred by them in the last few quarters, bank unions said. The lenders are faced with mounting non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans. Wage revision in the banks has been due from November 2017.

