PAC calls for privilege motion against chief secys of 6 states over scholarship delay, no-show

PUBLIC ACCOUNTS Committee chairman K C Venugopal on Thursday said the committee has unanimously decided to initiate privilege proceedings against chief secretaries of six states — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha and Bihar — for not showing up for a meeting on pre-matric and post-matric scholarships for Scheduled Caste candidates.

Speaking after the meeting to reporters, Venugopal said: “We had an important Public Accounts Committee meeting on an audit para relating to the SC pre-matric and post-matric scholarship. Huge delay happened in the disbursement of scholarships of SC students… The audit pointed out that between 2017 and 2022, more than four years’ delay happened in pre-matric and around seven years’ delay happened in post-matric, which was shocking for all of us.”