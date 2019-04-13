Toggle Menu
PUBG ban: Bombay HC asks govt to view game, decide if developer should issue guideshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/pubg-mobile-game-ban-bombay-high-court-review-guidelines-5673424/

PUBG ban: Bombay HC asks govt to view game, decide if developer should issue guides

The petitioner informed the court that the game is quite addictive and that it promotes violence, aggression and cyber-bullying. He added that the game is banned in states like Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat.

PUBG ban: Bombay HC asks govt to view game, decide if developer should issue guides

Hearing a petition filed by an 11-year-old boy against mobile game PUBG, the Bombay High Court on Friday asked the Union of India to ask the secretary of information and technology ministry to view the game and decide whether the service provider should issue guidelines regarding its use.

A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice N M Jamdar was hearing public interest litigation seeking direction that the game be prohibited from being played in schools.

The petitioner is being represented in the court by his father, advocate Tanveer Nizam. He informed the court that the game is quite addictive and that it promotes violence, aggression and cyber-bullying. He added that the game is banned in states like Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat. Government pleader Poornima Kantharia told the court that while the petition has stated that the game should be banned in schools, however, no teachers allow students to play games on their mobile phones or computers in schools.

Advertising

Chief Justice Nandrajog asked the petitioner, “How can the school ban the game? The school will say that it does not allow playing games anyways.”

The bench directed that the “counsel of the Union of India would obtain instructions from the concerned department” and adjourned the matter till July 25.

The online game was released in 2017 and has been available in India as Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), developed by PUBG Corporation multiplayer Battle Royale. In the game, up to 100 players parachute onto an island and look for weapons and equipment to kill others while avoiding getting killed themselves.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Areeb Majeed case: Court issues summons to nodal officers of 5 telecom firms for call records
2 Cash-strapped Jet Airways staff stage protest at Mumbai airport, seek unpaid salaries
3 Pulwama aftermath: Mumbai shop told to pay Rs 2 lakh for newspapers, journals from Pakistan