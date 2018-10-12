Delhi boy, who killed family, was addicted to online game PUBG: Police

The accused was addicted to online battle game PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds), police said. The accused was addicted to online battle game PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds), police said.

A 19-year-old man, who was arrested for allegedly killing his parents and sister, was addicted to online battle game PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds), a senior Delhi police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Suraj alias Sarnam Verma killed his father Mithilesh, mother Siya and sister in the early hours of Wednesday and later ransacked the house to make it look like a case of robbery. He was arrested the same evening.

While family members told police that they found Suraj to be a “quiet and nice” fellow, his neighbours said there were frequent quarrels in the family over his behaviour.

Suraj was rebuked by his family for flying kites on Independence Day, which is what made him hatch a plan to teach them a lesson, police said. He had also flunked his Class 12 exams and was scolded by them. He was upset with his sister who got more attention and who reportedly “leaked details about his personal life” to them, police added.

“He felt he failed his Boards since his father had asked him to supervise the construction of their house. He was upset about being blamed,” the officer said. Suraj’s father later got him admission to a private college in Gurgaon for a diploma in civil engineering.

Prior to the murder, he behaved normally and even saw photo albums with his parents till midnight. He woke up at 3 am and first stabbed his father multiple times. He also stabbed his mother when she tried to raise an alarm. He then went to his sister’s room and stabbed her in the neck. His mother came there and tried to save her daughter but he stabbed her and even stabbed his sister in the stomach, police added.

Suraj then ransacked the house and washed off his fingerprints from the knife and then alerted his neighbours. After being taken into custody, police said the accused showed no signs of remorse but kept saying, ‘please save me from the law’. Suraj’s family was cremated today but his relatives did not request the court to allow Suraj to complete the last rites. Mithilesh’s brother and nephew carried out the last rites, police said. Around nine to 10 friends of Suraj have been asked to join the probe into the case.

During the investigation, police learnt that Suraj had rented a room in Mehrauli where he would spend time with his friends on days they did not attend classes. He had a WhatsApp group, comprising nine to 10 friends, including girls where they would talk about bunking classes and make other plans.

“His friends idolised him and considered him an icon. He had rented a room in Mehrauli along with his friends. At the room, they had a TV set and on the day he did not want to attend classes, he would stay at the room from 7 am to 6 pm and play online game PUBG,” the officer said. PUBG is a game in which players parachute onto a battlefield where they then find vehicles and weapons and win the game by becoming the last person standing.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd