Govt bans PUBG, 117 other mobile apps

The Information and Technology Ministry on Wednesday banned the hugely popular gaming app PUBG Mobile

The Information and Technology Ministry on Wednesday banned the hugely popular gaming app PUBG Mobile and 117 other mobile applications. PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work & WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps. In July, the government had banned 47 apps, which were clones or variants of Chinese-linked 59 apps earlier banned in June.

In a statement, the government said it blocked 118 mobile apps that are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order”.

On June 29, the Centre had banned 59 apps citing the “emergent nature of threats” from mobile applications, including popular ones of Chinese origin such as TikTok, ShareIt, UCBrowser, Club Factory and CamScanner. It said the move was based on information that they were engaged in activities “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity”, defence, security and public order.

The move was then seen as a retaliatory step amid the tense border standoff between India and China that led to 20 Indian Army personnel being killed on June 15. State-owned telecom companies also moved to keep Chinese vendors out of their network upgradation tenders.

