Psychiatric treatment done but nowhere to go for patients: Goa’s key institute has a problem

The inspection report said that at the time of the inspection earlier this month, 65 patients were housed at the Institute. (Source: Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (IPHB) website)

Several patients who have undergone psychiatric treatment and are fit for discharge are not being taken away because they don’t appear to have family support, a recent inspection of the Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (IPHB) in Goa has revealed.

The Goa Human Rights Commission, which conducted the inspection, observed, “Patients who have been treated and are considered fit for discharge, but have no guardian or suitable family support, require an appropriate rehabilitation facility. At present, halfway homes are not available for such patients.”

The Commission recommended that the government establish or identify dedicated rehabilitation facilities or halfway homes for people who have recovered or attained sufficient stability but have no family or guardian to receive them. “Such facilities should provide a safe and dignified environment, continued psychosocial support, rehabilitation, life-skills training and assistance towards community reintegration,” it said.