Psychiatric treatment done but nowhere to go for patients: Goa’s key institute has a problem

3 min readPanajiSep 30, 2026 01:33 PM IST
Several patients who have undergone psychiatric treatment and are fit for discharge are not being taken away because they don’t appear to have family support, a recent inspection of the Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (IPHB) in Goa has revealed.
The Goa Human Rights Commission, which conducted the inspection, observed, “Patients who have been treated and are considered fit for discharge, but have no guardian or suitable family support, require an appropriate rehabilitation facility. At present, halfway homes are not available for such patients.”
The Commission recommended that the government establish or identify dedicated rehabilitation facilities or halfway homes for people who have recovered or attained sufficient stability but have no family or guardian to receive them. “Such facilities should provide a safe and dignified environment, continued psychosocial support, rehabilitation, life-skills training and assistance towards community reintegration,” it said.
The Commission’s visit also highlighted other areas requiring government attention.
The inspection report said that at the time of the inspection earlier this month, 65 patients were housed at the Institute. In the report, the Commission observed that the community ambulance service, including the 108 emergency ambulance service, “does not generally transport psychiatric patients”.
This creates a difficulty in accessing timely emergency transportation for persons requiring psychiatric care, it said. The Commission recommended that a dedicated ambulance service for psychiatric patients be made available in all talukas, or at least one dedicated ambulance be provided for every two to three talukas, so that emergency psychiatric patients are not deprived of timely transportation.
Regarding OPD services for children, the Commission was informed that separate wards are maintained for them and OPD is conducted twice a week. The Commission said child and adolescent mental health services are receiving appropriate attention.
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On diet and nutritional requirements, the Commission was informed that patients are provided five meals a day and the cost provided for the five meals is Rs 120 per patient per day. The Commission recommended that the government may consider increasing this amount so patients can receive adequate, nutritious and varied food.
The Commission said the present sanctioned and available capacity of IPHB is 190 in-patient beds. A portion of the old wards is proposed to be demolished, and a hostel is proposed to be constructed. With the proposed new infrastructure, the in-patient capacity of IPHB is expected to increase to approximately 250 beds, it said.
“The Commission recommends that the government undertake advance planning for the additional manpower and other resources required to cater to the increased in-patient capacity. The augmentation of beds should be accompanied by proportionate strengthening of medical, nursing, paramedical, psychological, rehabilitation, administrative and other support staff, so that an increase in capacity does not adversely affect the quality of care,” it said.