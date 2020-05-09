PSU begins kit procurement on ICMR’s behalf

The move comes after ICMR, on April 13, issued a tender asking central PSUs to act as procurement agencies for essential supplies related to COVID-19 testing. (Representational) The move comes after ICMR, on April 13, issued a tender asking central PSUs to act as procurement agencies for essential supplies related to COVID-19 testing. (Representational)

In a major shift in the procurement of testing kits, a public sector firm under the Health Ministry began issuing tenders on behalf of ICMR on Friday.

The move comes after ICMR, on April 13, issued a tender asking central PSUs to act as procurement agencies for essential supplies related to COVID-19 testing. The agency had been under the lens for delay in procurement of testing kits. The PSU, HLL Infra Tech Services Ltd, invited an e-tender for three medical types of equipment: RT-PCR kits, RNA extraction kits, and Viral Media Transport on Friday.

