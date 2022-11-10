HC orders additional one mark each for PSTET-I candidates who wrote exam in Punjabi

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Punjab government to revise the result of Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test-I (PSTET-I) after granting an additional one mark each to all the candidates who have attempted the paper in Punjabi. The deadline to apply for the Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) posts is set to end on Thursday (November 10).

The order was passed by the division Bench on Wednesday comprising Justices Augustine George Masih and Vikram Aggarwal, while hearing the LPA (Letter Patents Appeal) filed by Suresh Kumar and another, through counsel Alka Chatrath.

The appellant in their appeal sought grace marks for question No. 96 and 123 in Question Booklet (Series B) of Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test-I 2017.

The bench was told that the claim was based on a judgment passed by the High Court in another matter, where one of the two questions was identical to a poser in PSTET-II of 2017. The appellants contended that a single judge, hearing the matter, allowed the plea by granting one mark each.

The counsel for the appellants, have informed the court that the last date of applying for the post of ETT is November 10, 2022 and she has an apprehension that the result by that time would not be revised by the competent authority.

The counsel for the respondents, however, contended that the candidates would not be entitled to the said benefit in the light of Clause 10.

The HC held that, “Keeping in view the factual assertions and the finding as recorded above, since appellants no. l and 2 have attained the minimum eligibility marks required for passing PSTET, they would be entitled to fill up their forms for the post of ETT.”

The court directed that the revised result as per the above directions by granting one mark to each of the candidates, who have attempted the paper in Punjabi, be published at the earliest. “All candidates who, by granting one grace mark, have become eligible for filling up the forms for the post of ETT are permitted to fill up the form online on or before November 10,” the court said in its order.