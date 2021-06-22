PSPCL engineers exit official WhatsApp groups to protest their demands not being met

Intensifying their protest further, all the officers of PSPCL/ PSTCL — including the engineer-in-chief — on Tuesday exited the WhatsApp groups being used for official communication or information sharing.

Members of PSEB Engineers’ Association — comprising all officers of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL)/ Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL), from the rank of assistant engineer to engineer-in-chief — have exited official WhatsApp groups under protest.

The engineers have been on protest for the last many months against the management due to what they call “the non-resolution of their long-pending demands.”

The demands of the association include immediate making up of shortage of staff and material, restoration of IT facilities, grant of start scale of 18030/- to assistant engineers, restoration of NPS share of employer to 14 per cent, restoration of ‘Generation Incentive’ and constitution of wage formulation committee, among other things.

Recently, the PSPCL management had held a meeting with the association, after which the engineers had alleged that no concrete headway has been made towards the resolution of their ‘genuine demands’. All the members of the association, thereafter, had started switching off their official mobile phones from 5pm to 9am daily as a mark of protest for the past many days.

A statement issued by the PSEB Engineers’ Association said that it had already given advance notice for their agitation program. “Multiple times the agitation program has been postponed/ delayed. Recently, another 10 days were given to the management but no concrete action has been taken still. If the demands of the engineers are not duly accepted by the management, the engineers will hand over the official SIM cards of their phones on June 25,” the statement said.

JS Dhiman, president of the association, said that engineers will continue to make every effort to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to consumers of the state, hospitals, and other essential services, in wake of the Covid crisis in the state.