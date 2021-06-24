PSPCL buys 879 MW to meet power demand

PSPCL recorded consumption of 2901 lakh units on June 22 in the current paddy season. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

CMD PUNJAB State Power Corporation Limited A Venu Prasad disclosed that Punjab state power corporation limited has purchased 879 MW from power exchange to meet the surge in power demand in the state due to hot summer and paddy season.

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has made arrangements to meet demand up to 13,700 MW. The purchase of power from exchange is mainly due to failure of one unit of Talwandi Sabo thermal plant at Mansa.

PSPCL recorded consumption of 2901 lakh units on June 22 in the current paddy season . The CMD said the demand is expected to rise further in the coming week.

PSPCL has operationalized all the four units of GHTP Lehra Mohabbat, three units of GGSSTP Ropar and all the available units of IPPs. Nearly 850 MW of power is being contributed by hydel power stations of PSPCL to meet the paddy demand.