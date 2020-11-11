Provide sufficient security to candidates in upcoming polls: J&K Lt Governor

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday asked police and other security agencies to provide “sufficient security” to candidates participating in the upcoming District Development Council elections, and bypolls to urban and rural local bodies in the Union Territory.

“People must be facilitated during these elections so that they would feel secure to cast their ballot,” Sinha said while reviewing security arrangements during his maiden visit to the Armed Police headquarters here. He stressed upon the officers to ensure free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections, besides having a cohesive and strong liaison between different security agencies for effective action on the ground.

The L-G expressed confidence that Jammu and Kashmir Police is “capable of dealing with emerging situation while maintaining a close watch on all inimical elements to ensure peace in the region”.

While Advisor to Lt Governor R R Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Secretary (Home) Shakeen Kabra, DGP Dilbagh Singh, ADGPs and IG Jammu were present, IG Kashmir, DIGs, SSPs and other senior police officers from the Valley attended it via video conference.

IG Kashmir and district SSPs in the Valley briefed the L-G about security arrangements and other preparatory measures for the elections in their respective districts.

