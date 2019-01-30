Mamata challenges Shah to prove she took money from selling paintings

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday lashed out at BJP national president Amit Shah for alleging she sold her paintings to chit fund owners, and asked him to prove his claims or resign from politics.

Addressing a public meeting in Birbhum district, Banerjee came down heavily upon him for saying West Bengal government copied central government schemes and that Durga and Saraswati pujas are not held here.

“Some half-educated and illiterate leaders from Delhi are saying I have taken money from my paintings. Prove it that I have taken a single paisa into my account. I challenge you to prove it. They are speaking in an uncivilised manner without showing evidence. Our party has sent a notice to him yesterday. If needed we will file a defamation suit against him,” Banerjee said.

Yesterday, Shah alleged that state government is not taking any action against chit fund companies as paintings of Mamata Banerjee was bought by owners of such companies. The BJP leader also alleged that Durga and Saraswati Pujas are not held in Bengal.

“Some half-educated leaders from Delhi are spreading lies about Bengal. They are saying we copied central government schemes. I challenge these leaders to prove what they said or leave politics. They said Durga Pujas and Saraswati pujas are not held here. Thousands of Durga pujas are held across the state. Saraswati pujas are held in every school. How dare they say such false and misleading statements about Bengal? I challenge them to prove it or leave politics. If you can then I will leave politics” Banerjee said.

She also blasted the central government for sending Income Tax notice to Durga Puja committees in West Bengal. “They are sending IT notice to Durga puja organisers here. Why target Bengal? What about puja committees in UP and Maharashtra? Why are you not sending IT notice to Ganesh puja committees in Maharashtra? Do you have the guts to do that? Yo only vent your ire only on Bengal. You are maligning the image of Bengal by spreading false information. You are disrespecting the people of the state. You only badmouth Bengal and have never done anything for it,” Banerjee said.

“They are saying that we copied their schemes. Our Kanyashree scheme was launched in 2013. Their Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme was launched in 2015. Our Nirmal Bangla scheme was launched much before their Swach Bharat Scheme. We pay the money for farmers insurance. They are only speaking lies. If I am saying wrong then cut my head. They don’t know anything except indulging in riots,” she said.