Prove commitment to Hindutva, implement CAA, Patil urges CM Uddhav

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil File) State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil File)

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil Wednesday urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove that his party still follows the agenda of Hindutva by demanding Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar, implementing the CAA in the state and visiting Ram Janmabhoomi.

Patil said the chief minister has taken a positive stand on the CAA in his interview to Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana. “The chief minister has said the CAA is not going to have an adverse impact on anyone. He admitted it was incorrect to protest against the CAA when it’s not going to harm anybody. The Shiv Sena is against the NRC but the Union government has declared in the Lok Sabha that it was not bringing in the NRC. It’s not going to be implemented everywhere in the country,” Patil said in the city on Wednesday.

If the Shiv Sena chief agrees to our argument that the CAA is to give citizenship and not taking it away from anyone, Patil asked, “Will the chief minister implement the CAA in the state? It’s more of an appeal.” Patil said the second thing the chief minister should do is, stop the protests against the CAA.

He also claimed the Congress had planned to move the Sena away from Hindutva agenda.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.