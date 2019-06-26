Proud to be associated with Gujarat: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday said it was a matter of pride for him to be associated with Gujarat, the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, and the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha by-elections scheduled on July 5, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India’s reputation has increased.

He thanked the BJP leadership at the Centre and in Gujarat for declaring him the party’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha. A retired IFS officer, Jaishankar said that any Foreign Minister, Foreign Secretary or IFS officer will have some connection with Gujarat because it is the most global state of India. “Wherever you go, you will find people from Gujarat, they have their community, and we get a lot of support from there. I have some relations with the Gujarati community across the world,” Jaishankar said.