‘Proud of you’: Robert Vadra’s message for Priyanka Gandhi after UP Police ‘manhandles’ her

AICC National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at jailed S R Darapuri’s residence in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) AICC National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at jailed S R Darapuri’s residence in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

A day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was allegedly roughed up by an Uttar Pradesh Police officer, husband Robert Vadra said he was “extremely disturbed” by the incident. Vadra, on Twitter, also added that he is “proud” of Priyanka for “being compassionate and for reaching out to people who need you.”

Attaching the video where a police officer can be seen trying to stop Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra wrote on Twitter, “I am extremely disturbed at the way Priyanka was manhandled by the woman cops. While one held her by the throat, the other woman cop pushed her and she fell down. But she was determined and she travelled on a two-wheeler to meet family members of Former IPS officer SR Darapuri.”

“I am proud of you Priyanka for being compassionate and for reaching out to people who need you. What you did was correct and there is no crime to be with people in need or in grief,” Vadra added.

I am extremely disturbed at the way Priyanka was manhandled by the woman cops. While one held her by the throat, the other woman cop pushed her & she fell down.

But she was determined & she travelled on a two-wheeler to meet family members of Former IPS officer SR Darapuri.1/2 pic.twitter.com/xr597Alk9P — Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra) December 29, 2019

Priyanka on Saturday claimed she was roughed up by police in a bid to stop her from meeting the family of a retired IPS officer who was arrested on December 19 during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. She said the cops stopped her cavalcade. A heated argument followed, after which the Congress general secretary got off her vehicle and started walking, accompanied by party leaders. She was on foot for quite a distance, with the woman officer constantly asking her to go back, before getting onto the scooter.

While Priyanka Gandhi said she was grabbed by the neck and fell down, police denied this. Adding that the cops have “no right” to stop her, Gandhi said, “There is no reason to stop me midway on the road… If they want to arrest me, they should do so… I got off the vehicle and started walking. I was surrounded and a woman cop held me by my throat. Another woman cop pushed me and I fell down.” She added, “I was determined (to go). I am standing with every citizen who has faced police oppression. This is my ‘satyagraha’.”

The Congress lodged an official complaint on the “breach” in the security of the party leader, and against Hazratganj Circle Officer Abhay Mishra and other police personnel over their “misconduct”. The party also wrote a letter to the CRPF IG, Delhi.

