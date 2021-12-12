Proud of him, will fulfill his dreams for our child, says wife of Lance Naik

The body of Para Commando Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, who died in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash, was cremated Saturday afternoon with full state and military honors in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district.

His younger brother, Sumit Kumar, lit the pyre at the Kanjeshwar Mahadev crematorium in Lambagaon town, about 15 km from his home village of Thehedu.

Vivek Kumar’s wife, Priyanka, dressed in bridal attire, thrice raised the slogan: “Mera Fauji Amer Rahe” at the crematorium, drawing tears from all present.

Army jawans and the state police accorded him a gun salute.

Earlier, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur received the Para Commando’s body at the Gaggal airport and paid tribute, laying a wreath on his coffin.

Thousands of people and several vehicles accompanied the procession road from Gaggal airport to Thehedu and then Lambagaon. Thakur was also seen consoling Ramesh Chand, the father of the soldier.

Vivek Kumar’s wife Priyanka said: “I am very proud of my husband. He had many dreams for the upbringing of our six-month-old child. I will fulfill all those wishes.”

His mother requested the government to provide employment to some family members.

Chief Minister Thakur said the state government has provided Rs 5 lakh as immediate relief to the bereaved family. He also announced an additional Rs 5 lakh to the family from his discretionary fund. Born in 1993, Vivek Kumar joined the Army in 2012 and was the sole breadwinner of the family.

MLA Jaisinghpur Ravinder Dhiman, Lt. Gen. P. N. Ananthanarayan, Brig. M. K. Sharma, Captain Mangesh Bhosle, Deputy Commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal, among others, laid wreaths on the coffin.