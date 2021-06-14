‘Proud day for J&K’: L-G at Bhoomi Pujan for Venkateswara temple

In a boost to religious tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for the construction of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) was held at Majeen here in adherence to all Covid protocols on Sunday.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took part in the Bhoomi Pujan and unveiled the plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone in the presence of Union MoS (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh, Union MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, Chairman TTD board Y V Subba Reddy, and RSS national executive member Ram Madhav, among others.

Spread over 62 acres of land at village Majeen in Jammu, the temple is expected to be completed in 18 months in two phases, at a cost of Rs 33.22 crore. The project will include several facilities, including Veda Pathshala, hostel and staff quarters, pilgrims’ amenities complex, Kalyana Mandapam, Vahanamandapam etc.

The J&K government granted the land to the TTD board on a lease for 40 years.

The Lt Governor said the “magnificent divine temple, when completed, will be a centre of faith as well as destination of spirituality”. He said the TTD Board will establish a gurukul to promote the Sanskrit language and Vedic teachings and learning. The board has also agreed to set up centres of excellence in the healthcare sector on the lines of those in Andhra Pradesh.

Terming the occasion a “historic and proud day for J&K”, the Lt Governor expressed gratitude towards TTD board and the Centre for “fulfilling the long-pending wish of people of J&K and North India for establishing the temple of Lord Balaji on the land of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi”.

“Lord Balaji’s divine blessing is a state of inner celebration. Ved Pathshala in the second phase will strengthen the foundation of Indian culture. The construction of the temple will also open up opportunities across sectors and it will certainly change the economy of the region,” Sinha said.

The Lt Governor said that except for the main pujaris of the temple and the core supervision team, it will also have a large number of local people for management, providing direct and indirect opportunities to the people of the region.