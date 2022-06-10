Your Daily Wrap: Protests erupt over Prophet remark, Rajya Sabha polls results shortly; and more

All eyes are on the results of the Rajya Sabha elections that were held for 16 vacant seats in four states — Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra. With the counting of votes underway, follow our live coverage of the high-stakes battle.

Protests erupted in several parts of the country today against the derogatory remarks by former BJP spokespersons on Prophet Mohammad and the Muslim community. In Delhi, Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said the Masjid Committee had not made any call for a protest, adding that he did not know the identity of the protesters. He speculated that they might be members of the AIMIM. In Ranchi, the police had to resort to firing in the air to disperse the crowd. Meanwhile, at least 109 people were arrested from parts of Uttar Pradesh hours after violence broke out in Prayagraj and protests were held in at least three districts – Moradabad, Saharanpur and Firozabad.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that “history cannot be created by governments” and urged society to take the initiative to present history in its true form. Lamenting that many battles fought by the Indian kings against invaders have been forgotten, Shah said that those battles – like the ones undertaken by the Ahom kings in Assam and Shivaji-led Marathas in the north-western region – have brought India where it is now.

In world news today: Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf has been hospitalised for the last three weeks after his health worsened, his family said today, amid reports that he was kept on a ventilator. “He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living,” the family of the retired Pakistani General tweeted.

The costs of gas, food and other necessities in the US jumped in May, raising inflation to a new four-decade high. Consumer prices surged 8.6 per cent last month from 12 months earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year surge of 8.3 per cent.

Political Pulse

He is not in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but he is a BJP MLA. Mukul Roy’s case is getting curiouser: One year after he defected from the BJP back to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), Roy continues to be a BJP MLA and remains at the centre of a raging row over his status as a legislator. Atri Mitra reports.

The Samajwadi Party’s decision not to allot a single ticket to its allies for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections has created fissures in its relationship with its allies, with the Mahan Dal led by Keshav Dev Maurya announcing its exit from the alliance and Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) expressing disappointment. The disgruntled allies feel the senior SP leader Azam Khan’s imprint is all over the Opposition party’s decision and SP president Akhilesh Yadav cold-shouldered them to appease his senior party colleague.

Express Explained

The use of coal as a fuel will be banned across the National Capital Region (NCR) from January 1, 2023, the Commission for Air Quality Management has said. Once the ban is in force, coal can no longer be used for industrial or domestic purposes, but thermal power plants will be exempted from the ban. But why has coal been banned and how will it impact the air quality in the region? Abhinaya Harigovind explains.

Thousands of migrants of various nationalities Monday began a 2,000-km journey on foot through southern Mexico to reach the US border in hope of escaping hardships in their home countries. The movement has been timed to coincide with the three-day Summit of the Americas, which began on June 8. Migration is one of the key concerns to be discussed at the meet. Why is the caravan taking place? How do these migrants reach Mexico? What has the caravan got to do with the Summit of the Americas? We explain.

Movie reviews: This week we review Nushrratt Bharuucha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari, Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World Dominion, Rakshit Shetty starrer 777 Charlie, and the web series The Broken News. Should you watch them or skip them? Read our reviews to decide!

ICYMI: Read the top Premium stories of this week

Presidential elections: Over 70 years, 14 Presidents, 15 big fights

Rajiv Mehrishi: Finance secretary, home secretary, CAG — and now pickle-maker

Is the box office failure of ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ a rejection of Bollywood’s nationalism formula?

Explained: The science behind the cancer cure, and the therapy’s future in India

Explained: Why the Gulf matters for India

Road to 2024: Friendless and snubbed, why Congress has no ally shedding tears for it