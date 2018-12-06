Protests mark Babri mosque anniversary, 409 held in Coimbatore

Members of various Muslim outfits staged demonstrations here on the 26th anniversary of Babri

mosque demolition Thursday.

Advertising

Clad in black shirts, nearly 1,000 workers of TMMK and SDPI held protests in different places, police said.

Over 400 activists of Manithaneya Jananayaka Katchi were detained when they attempted to proceed towards the city airport to lay siege to it demanding re-construction of the mosque at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Meanwhile, 37 workers of fringe Hindu outfits were arrested for observing the occasion as ‘Victory Day’ at different places in the city.

The mosque was demolished on December 6, 1992 by ‘karsevaks’ who had converged as part of a movement by the BJP and Hindu outfits for construction of a temple dedicated to Lord Ram at the disputed site.