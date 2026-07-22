Ladakh delegation says blocked from meeting Sonam Wangchuk

Wangchuk was moved to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon after his wife, Gitanjali Angmo petitioned the Delhi High Court to move him to a private hospital.

A delegation from Ladakh that is in Delhi to meet climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was unable to see him at the Medanta hospital Wednesday.

As Wangchuk’s fast reached the 25th day, at least 12 members of the Kargil Democratic Alliance and the Apex Body Leh reached the hospital to enquire about his health and also to make an appeal to him to consider ending his fast.

KDA co-chairman Sajjad Kargili said they had not been allowed to see him “and waited for him for four hours.” The delegation also includes Ladakh MP Mohammad Hanifa Jan. “It seems that Sonam Wangchuk is still ‘under detention’ as his doctor informed us that we would be allowed to meet him only if the police have no objection,” Kargili said.