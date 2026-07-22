Ladakh delegation says blocked from meeting Sonam Wangchuk

As Wangchuk’s fast reached the 25th day, at least 12 members of the Kargil Democratic Alliance and the Apex Body Leh reached the hospital to enquire about his health and also to make an appeal to him to consider ending his fast.

Written by: Naveed Iqbal
3 min readSrinagarUpdated: Jul 22, 2026 10:19 PM IST
Two NDA ministers have reached out to Sonam Wangchuk, who is at the Medanta Hospital.Wangchuk was moved to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon after his wife, Gitanjali Angmo petitioned the Delhi High Court to move him to a private hospital.
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A delegation from Ladakh that is in Delhi to meet climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was unable to see him at the Medanta hospital Wednesday.

As Wangchuk’s fast reached the 25th day, at least 12 members of the Kargil Democratic Alliance and the Apex Body Leh reached the hospital to enquire about his health and also to make an appeal to him to consider ending his fast.

KDA co-chairman Sajjad Kargili said they had not been allowed to see him “and waited for him for four hours.” The delegation also includes Ladakh MP Mohammad Hanifa Jan. “It seems that Sonam Wangchuk is still ‘under detention’ as his doctor informed us that we would be allowed to meet him only if the police have no objection,” Kargili said.

The delegation also met with Cockroach Janata Party leader Abhijeet Dipke and other students at Jantar Mantar Tuesday.

Kargili also said that the police stopped them from meeting Wangchuk “despite giving us assurances that we would be allowed to see him.”

On Tuesday, Wangchuk was moved to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon after his wife, Gitanjali Angmo petitioned the Delhi High Court to move him to a private hospital of their choosing declaring a lack of faith in the Safdarjung hospital where the activist was earlier kept.

Also Read | We have watched Wangchuk, debated him, and then gone for lunch

In a letter sent from the hospital Wednesday, Wangchuk said that he was willing to end his indefinite fast if the Centre accepted the key assurances he had sought, including a commitment that no punitive or retaliatory action would be taken against students who participated in the ongoing protests.

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He also posted a video from the hospital stating that he has now lost 11 kg on the 25th day of the fast. Commending the students for continuing their peaceful protest in the national capital, he said, “They were attacked ruthlessly, which is why I have continued my fast.”

He said that several leaders both from the ruling party and the opposition met him at the hospital and have urged him to break his fast. “I want to do that myself. My work is important to me. However, I request the government not to use force against the students anymore and I would like the assurance to repeal cases against the students. If this can be done, I will end my fast,” he said.

Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh also met Wangchuk at the hospital Wednesday. TMC MP Sagarika Ghose, accompanied by MPs Vivek Tankha and John Brittas also met Wangchuk at Medanta to urge him to end his fast.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Naveed Iqbal
Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies. Expertise Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics. Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers: Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state. Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights. Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More

 

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