No let up in protests, 3 Kuki-Zo patients moved out of Imphal hospital

After two days of protests in Imphal over the medical treatment of three injured Kuki-Zo men at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), they were moved out of the hospital after midnight and shifted to the district hospital in Kuki-Zo-majority Churachandpur district.

A senior security official and an official at the Churachandpur Medical College confirmed that the three men were moved to Churachandpur late on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and have been taken to the hospital there. The three men had received gunshot injuries during an exchange of fire suspected to have been between Kuki-Zo and Naga groups in Kangpokpi district on Monday morning, and had been taken to RIMS – the state’s premier central government healthcare institute – in the state capital, Imphal, by security forces for treatment.