CAA protests in malegaon: ‘Time for making documents over, now is time to protest’

Hundreds College students, political and social activists, senior citizens are Protest Against Citizenship Act, Citizens’ List In Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on Thursday. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) Hundreds College students, political and social activists, senior citizens are Protest Against Citizenship Act, Citizens’ List In Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on Thursday. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

A day after thousands took to the streets of Malegaon to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), prominent religious and political leaders said the time for Muslims to get their identification documents in order was over.

“Since the past one month, we have stopped telling residents to concentrate on putting together their documents. After the citizenship Bill became an Act, we have been appealing to people instead to come out on the streets,” said Maulana Umrain Mahfooz Rahmani, secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and founder of the Dastoor Bachao Committee.

Maulana Rahmani was the organiser of Thursday’s massive protest. Even as violent protests swept parts of the country, slogans opposing CAA and NRC were etched along the route of the march.

“When the NRC exercise was underway in Assam, we had circulated an appeal to the town’s Muslim residents along with a list of 23 essential documents, which they must ensure are in proper condition and have no spelling mistakes. It is strange that the Central government is talking of offering to make identification documents for minorities fleeing religious persecution in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, but will not grant citizenship to local residents if there are spelling mistakes in their documents,” Maulana Rahmani said.

Following the alleged paranoia over the Assam exercise, queues of worried Muslims outside the Malegaon Municipal Corporation have grown over the past six months.

Malegaon Central MLA Mufti Mohamad Ismail said the town’s Muslim residents have been going to extreme lengths in preparing for the NRC.

“A large chunk of Malegaon’s population migrated from Uttar Pradesh nearly two centuries ago. Locals, whose families have been settled in Malegaon for at least three generations, have been travelling to their native villages in UP to search for documents proving that their ancestors had purchased property there. People are really scared,” he said.

Immediately after he was elected to the state Assembly in October, the MLA had gone on a letterhead printing spree.

“To get a spelling mistake in an Aadhaar card corrected, you need a letter from your local MLA. In the first few weeks after I got elected, at least a thousand people would visit my office every day requesting for such letters,” he said.

Kishore Gaikwad, president of BJP’s Malegaon unit and a sitting corporator, however, dismissed the fear prevailing in his town as “propaganda spread by maulvis and maulanas”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App