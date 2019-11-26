Protests in Lok Sabha: 2 women MPs ‘manhandled’ by staff, 2 others suspended

On a day Congress MPs clashed with Lok Sabha marshals amid vociferous protests over what they called “murder of democracy”in Maharashtra, forcing Speaker Om Birla to take action against two MPs, two women MPs from the main opposition party alleged that they were “manhandled” by the marshals.

Birla told the media that whatever happened in the well of the House on Monday was “unacceptable and will not be tolerated”. He is considering more stringent action against Eden and Pratapan, sources said.

The unprecedented developments in the Lok Sabha triggered sharp reactions from both the BJP and the Congress. Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “The House cannot be a place for unruly behaviour. All parties should maintain sanctity and great traditions of the Lok Sabha.”

Congress leader of the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “We have never experienced this inside Parliament. We will wait to see what action is taken against those responsible.”

While Sonia Gandhi led the Congress demonstration in front of the Gandhi statue at Parliament House before the House met, Rahul Gandhi set the tone for protests inside. When Birla called his name during Question Hour, Rahul stood up and said: “I came to ask the question. But (when) democracy is murdered in Maharashtra, there’s no meaning in asking questions.”

With this, Congress MPs, who brought banners with slogans such as “Stop Horse-trading”, “Ab ki baar beimaani ki sarkaar (this time a government of the dishonest)”, and “Stop murder of democracy” rushed to the Well, and resumed their slogan-shouting.

Birla continued with the Question Hour but told Hibi Eden and T N Prathapan, both MPs from Kerala, who had raised a banner with “Stop Murder of Democracy” written, “I am warning you. You must remove it.”

As the two failed to pay heed, the Speaker declared he was citing Rule 373 — on withdrawal of members — and asked marshals to take them out of the House. When the marshals came, Remya Haridas, Jothimani, Manickam Tagore, Dean Kuriakose and Benny Behanan, engaged in a heated argument and tried to stop them. As the scene became tense, the Speaker adjourned proceedings at 11.10 am until noon.

With the House adjourned, Jothimani and Haridas told Sonia Gandhi and other senior Opposition leaders that they were pushed and pulled by the staff. A fuming Sonia asked them to write a complaint and took the duo to the Speaker’s chamber to submit it.

The House met again at noon but was adjourned immediately.