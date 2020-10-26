Protests in Jammu against Mehbooba Mufti’s Tricolour remarks

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti addressing her first press conference after being released from 14 months long detention. (Express Photo/File)

Protests continued in Jammu against PDP leader and former CM Mehbooba Mufti for her remarks that she will not hold the Tricolour until Jammu and Kashmir gets back its erstwhile state flag, with ABVP members and other activists making attempts to unfurl the national flag at the PDP office.

Jammu-based activist Amandeep Boparai, along with supporters, protested outside the PDP office in the morning after being stopped by the police from hoisting the Tricolour at the office.

Later, a few ABVP activists sat on a dharna after being stopped by the police from bringing down the PDP flag at the party’s office, and raised slogans against Mehbooba Mufti and the UT administration. However, police allowed them to hoist the national flag at the iron fence outside the PDP office.

Amid slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, some protestors were heard warning Mehbooba against visiting Jammu.

PDP spokesperson and former MLC Firdous Tak said the BJP and its “ghost” organisations have nothing to offer to the the country and the erstwhile state except “hypernationalism and Kashmir bashing”. “Whether it is Delhi or Gujarat polls, they are only selling Kashmir to the people,” he said, adding that it is not a surprise that miscreants under the patronage of BJP and the administration are resorting to “goondaism” to enforce their ideology.

“We don’t need a certificate of nationalism from the Godse brigade who have always discredited and dishonoured the flag and constitution of this country. Our alliance is anti-BJP and not anti-national.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.