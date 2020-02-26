Protests in Ahmedabad after man ‘hangs himself’ inside police station

The man allegedly committed suicide inside the lock-up of the police station on Monday night, hardly an hour after he was brought in. The man allegedly committed suicide inside the lock-up of the police station on Monday night, hardly an hour after he was brought in.

Protests broke out outside Kagdapith police station in old city Ahmedabad on Tuesday after a 19-year-old man who was a pantry staff, allegedly committed suicide inside the lock-up of the police station on Monday night, hardly an hour after he was brought in.

Police released a two-minute footage of the CCTV camera showing him hanging himself from the iron grill of the lock-up and said they could not save him as majority of the personnel was deployed for the roadshow and Motera Stadium event of US President Donald Trump on Monday.

They said the accused, Jigar alias Jignesh Solanki, 19, was held under preventive detention under Indian Penal Code section 151 on Monday night for allegedly “fighting” with an unidentified woman who called on 100 number.

On Tuesday afternoon, after the news of his death broke, dozens of people from nearby areas surrounded the police station and blocked the road outside, alleging that police torture led the young man to take the extreme step. They demanded an FIR against the accused cops. Heavy force was deployed in the evening to deter the protesters from blocking the traffic.

According to police, Solanki, a resident of Hiralal ki Chhali, behind Big Bazar showroom, in Raipur area of old city, was employed as a pantry staff in a shop. A Scheduled Caste member, Solanki was alone in the lock-up when he hanged himself from the iron grills using a piece of cloth. Four police personnel were present in the station at the time of the incident.

“An unidentified woman called up 100 and complained that a man inside an autorickshaw in Raipur area was ‘fighting’ with her. Following the complaint, a PCR van team picked him up and brought him to the police station around 9 pm, where we booked him under Indian Penal Code section 151 for preventive arrest. From 10.15 pm to 10.30 pm, he was alone in one of the lock-up rooms when he tore a blanket and used it to hang himself from the iron grills. We rushed him to VS Hospital after 10.30 pm where he was declared brought dead by a team of doctors. The postmortem report is awaited. For now, an accidental death summary report has been filed. The rest of our team was deployed in the city for the roadshow and Motera Stadium event of US President Donald Trump,” said UD Jadeja, senior police inspector and incharge, Kagdapith Police station.

Jadeja was himself was not present in the police station when the incident took place.

