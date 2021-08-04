Protests continue, insolvency Bill cleared by voice vote in RS

The Rajya Sabha passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill by a voice vote in 40 minutes on Tuesday — with five speakers in support and two opposing it — even as Opposition members protested in the Well of the House.

This is the sixth Bill that the Upper House has passed in less than an hour since the Monsoon session began.

The Opposition has been protesting on various issues, from the Pegasus snooping controversy to the farmers’ agitation.

Opposition MPs continued to press for a discussion on Pegasus, but the government did not yield, forcing Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn proceedings for about an hour, minutes after the session commenced. Naidu mentioned that several members had given notices for discussions under Rule 267, but disallowed them.

As the opposition members again stormed into the well of the House, Minority Affairs Minister and Deputy Leader of the House Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi intervened that one member of the Opposition had insulted the House. “One member of this House has said that it is working like chaat-paapdi makers,” he said, demanding an apology, without naming anyone.

The House functioned for 40 minutes during the Question Hour. When it resumed work after lunch, BJP member Bhubaneshwar Kalita, who was acting as Chairman, asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move the Bill.

CPI (M)’s John Brittas and Binoy Viswam opposed the legislation. The Chair did not let Brittas finish his speech since he used the opportunity to raise the Pegasus issue.

Referring to the Opposition members, Sitharaman said it was unacceptable that they disrupted members from participating in the debate and surrounded them in a threatening fashion. She also expressed her dismay over opposition members throwing pieces of paper on the chair, disrespecting the House. The Bill was then passed by a voice vote.