Protests, assault at Ranchi BJP HQ over induction of murder accused

There was a ruckus at the Jharkhand BJP headquarters in Ranchi on Thursday when supporters of former JMM leader Sashi Bhushan Mehta, who was being felicitated after he joined the BJP, assaulted three people, including a woman, protesting against Mehta’s induction.

Mehta, a Palamu-based politician, owns schools in Ranchi and is an accused in the murder of Suchitra Mishra, a warden in one of Mehta’s schools in 2012.

Mishra’s two sons and a woman relative were protesting on Thursday with a placard that read, “Suchitra Mishra ka hatyara Sashi Bhushan Mehta”. Mishra’s sons then climbed on the dais where Mehta was seated with top state BJP leaders, including state party chief Laxman Giluwa, and started shouting slogans.

A video of the incident purportedly showed Mishra’s son Abhishek being pushed off the dais. Mehta’s supporters were also seen hitting Abhishek, his brother and their woman relative. Abhishek was seen retaliating in the video.

A complaint was registered in this regard at Arghora police station. Asked if any action had been taken, SSP, Ranchi, Anish Gupta said, “The DSP visited the BJP office. I have to check with him.” Gupta did not respond to repeated calls later.

Suchitra Mishra’s son Abhishek told The Indian Express that he is a BJP member and his whole family supports the party. However, he said, “BJP’s slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaash’ has changed to ‘gundai ke saath, bhrastachaar ka vikaas’. We were protesting as Mehta is an accused in my mother’s murder. As a member, I expected the party would revoke his membership.”

State BJP vice-president Aditya Sahu said, “It was very unruly of the family to come on stage and protest.”

Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pradeep Sinha said, “The family protested on Wednesday too, and their behaviour was not appropriate. But manhandling them was wrong.”