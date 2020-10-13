Protests Against Farm Laws: Day after he asked farmers to burn PM’s effigy, Chaduni booked for ‘promoting enmity’

Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union president Gurnam Singh Chaduni, (File)

The Haryana Police Tuesday booked Bhartiya Kisan Union state chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “promoting enmity” between different groups and provoking the “breach of peace”.

The FIR, at the Shahabad police station of Kurukshetra district, was booked soon after Chaduni, who is leading the agitation against three controversial farm laws in Haryana, called on the farmers to burn the PM’s effigies this dussehra.

“A case has been registered under various Sections of the IPC against Chaduni and further investigations are under progress,” Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Rajesh Duggal said.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of a Shahabad resident Sahil Guliyani who submitted a video clip in which the BKU leader is seen asking farmers to burn PM’s effigies in all blocks in protest against the farm laws.

In his complaint, Guliyani said in the video message, BKU leader used “derogatory words” against the prime minister. He further alleged that the video message was inflammatory, which could create unrest and enmity amongst various sections of society. He said if no action is taken against Chaduni for his statements, it would cause harm to the unity of the country.

Among others, Chaduni has been booked under IPC Sections 120-B, 153-A, 504 and 505 (2) and section 67 of Information Technology Act, SHO Devender Kumar said.

SP Duggal said similar complaints against Chaduni, including from former Ladwa BJP MLA Dr Pawan Saini, have been received at various police stations in the district. He said all such complaints will be clubbed with the FIR registered at Shahbad for investigation and necessary action.

Reacting to the FIR, Chaduni said, “They (police) have lodged two cases against me. One in Shahabad and another in Karnal. They will lodge more cases against me. But I want to tell this government, you can’t suppress the voice of farmers by lodging FIRs.”

“On the day the demonstration took place in Pipli (Kurukshetra), at least 20-22 cases were lodged against the farmers. Now, they have started lodging more cases. The three new farm laws are death warrants to the farmers. We will oppose these death warrants at every stage and every place,” added the farm leader in a recorded message.

“It would be better (for the BJP government) to accept demands of farmers by withdrawing the three farm laws and introducing a new one to ensure assured minimum support price (MSP) of crops. Otherwise, the agitation will continue,” Chaduni said adding the farmers will burn effigies of the PM in every block to protest against the new farm laws.

