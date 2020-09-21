Protests against Farm Bills: Haryana roads blocked, effigies burnt in Punjab

A tractor rally by protesting farmers at the Punjab-Haryana border near Ambala on Sunday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Protesting against the agri Bills, farmers Sunday blocked roads and highways in Haryana and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab.

On a call from 17 farm unions in Haryana, farmers blocked portions of roads and highways at several places between 12 and 3 pm. Arhtiyas (commission agents at mandis) too joined in.

Heavy police force was deployed on the highways. There was no blockade on the Ambala-Delhi road. In Ambala, Haryana Police used a water cannon at the border to stop Punjab Youth Congress workers from entering the district and travelling to Delhi as part of a “tractor rally”.

Farmers at several places in Punjab burnt effigies and copies of the Bills, claiming the laws will destroy their livelihood.

