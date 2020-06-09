Protests against Ekta Kapoor over web series ‘showing Army in poor light’

In Surat, the Bajrang Dal has also submitted a complaint to the police commissioner demanding action against Kapoor. (File) In Surat, the Bajrang Dal has also submitted a complaint to the police commissioner demanding action against Kapoor. (File)

Protests and police complaints against Bollywood and television producer Ekta Kapoor by various right wing organisations have been reported from different parts of the state over a recent web series launched by her, allegedly showing the Indian Army in poor light.

The ‘XXX-Uncensored’ adult web series produced by Ekta Kapoor’s venture, Alt Balaji, is available on mobile application.

On June 6, volunteers of Karni Sena took out a procession and burned the effigy of Ekta Kapoor in Ambaji of Banaskantha, demanding that the web series be taken down. “Ekta Kapoor has tried to malign the image of Indian Army through the web series. We took burnt her effigy in protest. We demand that this web series be taken off the internet immediately… Kapoor should issue a public apology to the army,” said Sandipsinh Rajput, Ambaji president of Karni Sena.

In Chhota Udepur, the Hindu Yuva Vahini has submitted a complaint to the district superintendent of police seeking action against Kapoor and her venture, Balaji Telefilms Limited.

“The scenes in the web series are unfortunate and shameful. In one of them, the uniform of Indian Army is being ripped by a character, which is an insult to our brave men who have been doing their duty at the border. We demand action by the police in the matter,” said Jitendra Patel, district president, Hindu Yuva Vahini, Chhota Udepur.

In Surat, the Bajrang Dal has also submitted a complaint to the police commissioner demanding action against Kapoor.

“For now, we have submitted a police complaint against Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor with the Surat police commissioner. We demand that the mother-daughter duo issue a public apology or else we will try to register an FIR in the case,” said Ajay Sharma, vice-president, Bajrang Dal, Surat.

